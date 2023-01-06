The PDP G5 governor have reiterated their position on which party they will support during the coming general elections

According to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, the Integrity Group members will make sure they secure victory in their states in the elections

Ortom who said this after Governor Seyi Makinde's re-election campaign rally in Oyo on Thursday, January 6, said the G5 governors are men of integrity

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state made a clear remark that may come across as a reassuring message to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom, on Thursday, January 5, stated that he and other of his colleagues in the PDP who make up the G5 are committed party chieftains, New Telegraph reports.

Ortom said G5 members are committed to the PDP (Photo: @atiku, @seyimakinde)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are committed members of the party.

The Benue governor made this comment after the flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde's re-election campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

In a statement released by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom noted that the G5 members are working hard to make sure the PDP claims victory in all their states and beyond in the coming general polls.

after the PDP state gubernatorial campaign flag-off in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, he and others are “committed members of the PDP in their various states and would work to ensure that candidates of the party in their states were elected in the forthcoming polls.”

Senator Walid Jibril, the immediate past Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed confidence that the G5 Governors will back the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP leader, according to Vanguard, expressed assurance that the aggrieved governors would not leave the PDP in spite of the current crisis rocking the party.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Jibril made this known when he spoke with newsmen in Marmara, Nasarawa state on Wednesday, January 4.

