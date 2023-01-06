The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not done with its attacks on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

This is as the PDP flagbearer alleged Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate has nothing to offer Nigerians following its recent in Kano state

Meanwhile, the ruling party's flagbearer at the rally in Kano made fresh promises to the people of the state after being greeted by a mammoth crowd that declared total support for the APC in the coming polls

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s, January 4th rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

This is according to a statement issued on Thursday, January 5, by Phrank Shaibu, special assistant, public communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku blasts Tinubu

Nigerian Tribune reported that it said after spending so much money to organise a rally in Kano State, Tinubu could not even manage to say anything meaningful.

The Atiku camp maintained that in a bid to conceal his inability to deliver a coherent speech, the APC candidate said rather than speak, he would dance instead, quoting him as declaring, ‘Today, I have come home to Kano. All I want to do is dance. I want music.’

The statement added:

“Unfortunately, Tinubu’s dance moves proved to be as uncoordinated as his unintelligible speech. The people and the gods rejected him."

The statement also warned Governor Wike to be wary of the APC and look after his own health.

