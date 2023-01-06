A chieftain of the PDP and former House of Reps member Ogbonna Nwuke has expressed doubt over Atiku's chances to win the 2023 presidential election

Port Harcourt, River state - Ogbonna Nwuke, a former House of Reps member and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, says what happened to the party in the 2015 presidential election would repeat itself in 2023 if the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, fails to reconcile with the G5 Governors.

Nwuke who is the spokesman of the Rivers state PDP Campaign Council said this in an interview published by Vanguard on Friday, January 6.

Ogbonna Nwuke, a former House of Reps member and PDP chieftain, advised Atiku Abubakar to reconcile with the G5 governors.

In 2015, five governors left the PDP and joined forces with the the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP did not survive the political gang-up as former President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated.

2023 presidency: How Atiku is jeopardising his chances

Nwuke said Atiku is jeopardising his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election by failing to reconcile with the G5 Governors.

He said:

"We heard the Atiku group say they can win without G-5. We will wish them well, but let them take note of history. In 2015, five governors of the PDP left. They were told they could go to hell. When they went to hell and came back, PDP lost the election."

PDP appears to be frustrating Atiku's campaign, says Nwuke

The G5 Governors withdrew their support for Atiku after the PDP failed to grant their demand for the resignation of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The aggrieved governors argued that since Atiku, a northerner, has picked up the presidential ticket, the national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

Nwuke aligns with the position of the G5 Governors, saying that the PDP appears to be frustration Atiku's campaign by not granting the demand.

"The issues are clear. PDP appears to be trying to frustrate Atiku’s campaign. The G5 has gone beyond opposition to the northern candidate by saying okay, you won the presidential primary and have the right to choose your running mate.

"Nobody is quarrelling with that, but in the interest of fairness, equity, justice, and balance of power, they are saying it is wrong for the North to hold on to the presidential candidate and chairmanship of the party.

"What will the South be voting for when chairmanship is in the North, the presidency is in the North, and spokespersons are largely from the North? This is something that must be addressed going forward."

