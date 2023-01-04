Senator Samuel Anyanwu has gotten the support of PDP ward chairmen from the 12 local government areas in Imo West Senatorial District

Popularly known as Sam Daddy, the PDP national secretary is regarded as a frontline aspirant ahead of the Imo governorship election

Senator Anyanwu urged the ward chairmen to remain steadfast and committed in carrying out their duties in the party

Owerri - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ward chairmen from the 12 local government areas in Imo West Senatorial District, have openly declared their total support to the governorship aspiration of the national secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, popularly known as Sam Daddy.

The ward chairmen made the declaration on Thursday, December 29, 2022, during a meeting convened at the Owerri residence of former state chairman of the party, Chief Eze Duruiheoma, SAN.

Senator Anyanwu got an overwhelming standing ovation from the ward chairmen ahead of the Imo governorship election. Photo credit: @SenSamAnyanwu

Source: Twitter

The meeting which was convened at the instance of the national scribe of Anyanwu, had in attendance the ward chairmen and some critical party leaders from the zone.

Addressing the party officers from the 137 wards in Orlu Zone, Anyanwu disclosed that the essence of the meeting was to inform them of the developments in the party and as well make some clarifications regarding the purported suspension of some local government chairmen.

He said the purported suspension was a witch-hunt targeted against the party chairmen who demanded clarifications regarding funds released to the state working committee from the national headquarters of the party.

According to him, there was nothing wrong for members of the State Executive Committee to demand explanations on how funds accrued to the state from the National Working Committee were disbursed.

He urged the ward chairmen to remain steadfast and committed in carrying out their duties and assured that none of them will be unjustly removed under the current leadership of the National Working Committee of the party.

Also, the host, who is the ex-chairman, National Population Commission, NPC, Chief Eze Duruiheoma informed the party chieftains that Anyanwu has shown capacity in terms of bringing leaders of the party together, hence, his support for his governorship ambition.

He further charged the party officers to ensure victory for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming general election.

Highpoint of the meeting was an unanimous endorsement of the governorship aspiration of Anyanwu, which was followed by a motion moved by the chairman of all chairmen from Nkwere local government areas, and was supported via affirmation by all the ward chairmen present.

The Ward Chairmen also passed an explicit vote of confidence on the PDP national secretary in his continued quest to unite aggrieved party faithful in state.

Anyanwu had earlier met with ward chairmen from Okigwe and Owerri senatorial districts in continuation of his working visit to interface with party leaders across the 305 wards in the state.

2023: Imo PCC crisis worsens as Myke Ikoku accuses Ihedioha of sabotaging party

Meanwhile, the deputy director, subcommittee on support groups and member of the PDP national campaign council, Evang. Mike Ikoku, has condemned sponsored attacks targeted at the leadership of the Imo state presidential campaign management committee.

He described the sponsored media attacks and protests as rantings from failed "coup' plotters."

Addressing a section of the media at the Atiku-Okowa campaign Office in Owerri, he identified those behind the stage-managed protests and sponsored media attacks against the Director General of Imo PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Greg Egu.

Ex-Reps member Greg Egu appointed DG Imo PDP presidential campaign council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hon. Egu was appointed Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council in Imo state.

Egu emerged unopposed as stakeholders in the state were unanimous in their support for him to take the position.

The seasoned politician and several other council members were inaugurated on Thursday morning, December 8, at an elaborate ceremony in Owerri.

