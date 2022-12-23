The crisis in the Imo state PDP presidential campaign council has taken a new turn as party chieftains continue to bicker

PDP chieftain, Evang. Mike Ikoku has condemned sponsored attacks targeted at the leadership of the state's presidential campaign committee

Ikoku said those afraid of contesting the guber ticket with other aspirants in the PDP are behind the attacks

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Owerri - The deputy director, subcommittee on support groups and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national campaign council, Evang. Mike Ikoku, has condemned sponsored attacks targeted at the leadership of the Imo state presidential campaign management committee.

He described the sponsored media attacks and protests as rantings from failed "coup' plotters."

Ex-governor Ihedioha has been accused of destabilizing Imo PDP presidential campaign council. Photo credit: Imo PDP

Source: Facebook

Addressing a section of the media at the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Office in Owerri, he identified those behind the stage-managed protests and sponsored media attacks against the Director General of Imo PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Greg Egu.

A visibly unhappy Ikoku said engineers of such 'unruly behaviour' are hell-bent on creating crisis in the party in their desperate bid to portray Hon. Egu in a bad light.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When asked about those fuelling the crisis rocking the Imo PDP PCC, Ikoku disclosed that a prominent governorship aspirant in the party who is afraid of contesting the guber ticket with other aspirants is behind the sponsored media reports against the council.

He said:

''I won't keep quiet and allow some politicians destroy the image of the Director General of Imo PDP PCC just because Egu has refused to join issues with the mischief makers."

"For purposes of clarity, I wish to inform the the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Emeka Ihedioha is only interested in the funds allocated for the presidential campaign operations, He is not interested if our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins or not.

"His primary agenda is to hijack the funds and distribute at his discretion but unfortunately, Hon Greg Egu is not that kind of man you will try such with.

''As I speak to you, Ihedioha has not invested a kobo in the Atiku-Okowa campaign project in the state instead he is laying ambush on how to displace the Director General of the Campaign Council, Egu so as for him to field in any of his surrogates to lead the campaign.

''No wonder on daily basis, we wake up to read one malicious media report and the other with unfounded claims of Misappropriation of fund, all targeted at tarnishing the image of some leaders in the Imo PDP PCC."

Ikoku stated that PDP chieftains are expected to close ranks and fashion out a strategy on how to solicit votes for Atiku in the 2023 elections.

He said the campaign office of Atiku-Okowa was personally secured and furnished by the national secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Ex-Reps member Greg Egu appointed DG Imo PDP presidential campaign council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hon. Egu was appointed Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council in Imo state.

Egu emerged unopposed as stakeholders in the state were unanimous in their support for him to take the position.

The seasoned politician and several other council members were inaugurated on Thursday morning, December 8, at an elaborate ceremony in Owerri.

2023: Lagos PDP warns APC to desist from the campaign of calumny against its candidates

Meanwhile, the PDP in Lagos has raised the alarm that there are plans to rope its candidates into heinous acts committed by All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state.

The allegation was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8, by Hon. Hakeem Amode, Lagos state PDP publicity secretary.

He said the leadership of PDP had been informed by a reliable source of the sinister plan of the ruling APC government in Lagos to disrupt the peace of the residents in the state using their touts and then blame it on the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng