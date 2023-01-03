African Action Congress (AAC) has suspended 4 of its governorship candidates in 4 different state chapters.

According to Sahara Reporters, the 4 governorship candidates were suspended over the violation of the party's constitution.

The affected candidates are Iboro Otu in Akwa Ibom; Ray Kene, Enugu; David Joel Charima, Taraba and Ahmed Aliyu in Kwara state.

Akwa Ibom state chapter of the party in a statement described it as unfortunate for Otu's failure to respond to a query from the party.

The state executive committee of the party then concluded with the immediate suspension of its governorship candidate.

Usman Jamiu, the chairman of the AAC in Kwara, disclosed in a statement that Aliyu had refused to respond to the query served him and that the party had been tolerating him even after the deadline for him to respond elapsed.

The Kwara state executive committee of the party then cited sections Section 81, Subsection 3 and in line with Section 81, Sub-section 2 (a) of the party's constitution that recommended the expulsion of the governorship candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement reads in part:

“You are therefore advised to seize further transactions on behalf of the Party as the African Action Congress will not be held liable over any breach or infraction."

Source: Legit.ng