A former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, Musa Ibeto, on Tuesday, January 3, resigned as a member of the APC

Ibeto claimed that the APC in Niger state lacks unity while most of its members are not committed amid court battles

The former APC chieftain also citied internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation in the party

Niger - One of strong and very influential chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Musa Ibeto, has resigned from the ruling party.

Ibeto, a former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa, made known his to resign from the APC in a letter presented to the chairman of APC in Ibelu Central Ward in Magama, Niger on Tuesday, January 3.

The former Nigerian ambassador to South Africa believes the APC last internal unity (Photo: @AmbAhmedIbeto)

Ibeto, giving reasons for his resolve in his letter claimed that the party is bedevilled by a lack of unity of purpose and commitment among its members.

Added to this, Ibeto cited "internal conflicts, unending litigations, internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation..."

Part of his letter containing this view read:

“Mr. Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics and as a former party administrator, and an elected official in many political offices, I have come to this conclusion for many reasons, chiefly among which are the absence of unity of purpose among party members and stakeholders occasioned by internal conflicts, unending litigations, internal threats and counter threats of anti-party activities, lack of genuine reconciliation coupled with lack of commitment and dedication to the success of the party by many stakeholders.

“For these obvious reasons, I concluded that I cannot continue to be a member of the party.

“Mr. Chairman, by this resignation, I cease to be a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Assistant Secretary of the North-central Directorate of Mobilization and all organs and committees of the party.”

