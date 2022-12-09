All is now set for the Imo PDP to formally commence its campaign activities of Atiku Abubakar in the state

Hon. Gregory Egu will lead the campaign team in the state as the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council

To make their job easier, a campaign office was donated by the national secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu

Owerri - A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gregory Egu has been appointed Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in Imo state.

Egu emerged unopposed as stakeholders in the state were unanimous in their support for him to take the position.

Hon. Egu (on red cap) has been appointed to lead the Imo PDP presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Imo state PDP

The seasoned politician and several other members of the council were inaugurated on Thursday morning, December 8 at an elaborate ceremony in Owerri.

Shortly after, Egu inspected the official campaign office of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude over the choice and location of the office which he said was personally secured, equipped, and donated by the national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy).

His words:

"Today begins the journey to Aso Rock, Nigeria's seat of power come 2023. Now that we have been inaugurated, let's put behind us our personal interests and work in synergy to deliver our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"As a political party, we can only stand the chance to win the Imo governorship election if we elect a PDP president."

He thanked the leadership of the party for finding him worthy to serve in the capacity of Director General and promised to put every resource in place to ensure a landslide victory for Atiku in 2023.

