As et of allegations from the camp of the PDP hit the APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, January 4

According to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's flagbearer, President Buhari avoids Tinubu's campaign rallies because he lacks integrity

Moreover, Atiku claimed that Tinubu has a lot of questions to answer concerning his drug-related case over which he allegedly forfeited the sum of $460,000

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has replied his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on a claim that he lacks integrity.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 4, a spokesperson for Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that Tinubu is not qualified to speak on integrity because he has failed to clear himself of allegations against him, which bordered on integrity.

Atiku said Buhari is absent in Tinubu's rallies because he lacks integrity (Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Buhari Sallua, Joe Igbokwe)

Ologbondiyan stated that by accusing Atiku of being dubious, the APC's presidential candidate into an area he is least qualified.

According to Ologbondiyan, Tinubu’s lack of integrity is why President Muhammadu Buhari stayed away from his presidential campaign rallies.

He is of the view that Buhari's continuous absence in Tinubu's rallies bespeaks his concern that the former Lagos governor lose in the coming presidential election.

According to him, the fact that the president is never seen in Tinubu's campaign rallies showcases a concern by Mr. President that Tinubu, because of his lack of integrity, will lose a free, fair, and credible poll at the February 25 presidential election."

He added that Jagaban “is beleaguered by several allegations bordering on corruption, perjury, identity theft, inconsistencies in name as well as alleged narcotics offence, for which he forfeited a gargantuan sum of $460,000 to the United States of America.”

Ologbondiyan called on Tinubu to defend himself on the allegation of the use of the picture of Donald Duke by his campaign organisation to portray him as a bright young man.

