The alleged attack on Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been described as fake news.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

According to Vanguard, the attack was described as the imaginative creation of jittery politicians who have set out to malign the minister and create disaffection between him and his former boss.

Sola Fasure, the minister's media adviser, disclosed this in a state titled: ‘Jittery Politicians Scared of Full Reconciliation’, on Wednesday, January 4.

The statement disclosed that a sinister plot is currently being coordinated to frustrate the reconciliation efforts that some notable individuals and key stakeholders are making.

Fasure alleged that the carrier of the fake news has hired a crowd of comedians to respond to a non-existing attack on the APC presidential candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng