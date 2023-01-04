Chris Ngige has given his take on endorsing a particular presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has said that major presidential candidates for the coming 2023 elections are his allies, which is why he cannot campaign for or against anyone of them.

Speaking in Anambra on Wednesday, January 4, Ngige urged Nigerians to look at the candidates and their manifestos and vote for who will make life better for them.

The minister said all the frontline presidential candidates are his friends

The former Anambra governor stated that the four frontline candidates, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso are good, adding that he has worked with them in one way or the other.

Atiku

On the former vice president, the minister said Atiku was the one was asked the police to reinstate him when he was shoved out of office.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Vice President (former) the Federal Republic of Nigeria was the man who was in the helm of affairs when I was ‘kidnapped’- when I was shoved out of office.

“He was standing in for Mr President ( Obasanjo), who was in Maputo, and he ( Atiku) ordered the Inspector General of Police then, the late Tafa Balogun, to reinstate me to office. I also worked with him on the economic team of the National Economic Council as the Vice President. So, I know him, and he is a friend of mine, and we also formed AC together."

Tinubu

Ngige explained that he and Tinubu worked together to form Action Congress (AC).

His words:

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my friend again- supportive. During trying times; we formed AC together. I became the known opposition Senator in the Eastern region under the auspices and platform of the ACN. So, he is not somebody I don’t know."

Peter Obi

Describing Obi as his successor, friend, and brother, the minister noted:

“Peter Obi, my brother, my successor, and my everything, I know him too and he is a friend. So, how do I campaign against any of them?"

Kwankwaso

As to his relationship with Kwankwaso, Nigige said:

“Malam Kwankwaso is my friend, I know him too as deputy speaker when he was deputizing Agunwa Anekwe, one of our party’s strong men."

