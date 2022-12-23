The Osun Election Petitions Tribunal sat on Thursday, December 22, as former Governor Oyetola seeks to upturn Adeleke's victory

At the hearing on Thursday, a forensic expert, Samuel Oduntan, appeared in defense of the forensic report conducted on some election materials/BVAS machines

Oyetola's lawyer also cross-examined another witness presented by Governor Adeleke reading the latter's educational qualification

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Osogbo, Osun state - A forensic expert, Samuel Oduntan, has appeared before the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal in defense of the forensic report conducted on some election materials/BVAS machines in the July 16 governorship elections.

The forensic report, PM News reported, was also admitted as exhibit by the tribunal after Oduntan was crossed-examined by the petitioner, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s counsel, Akin Olujimi (SAN).

Samuel Oduntan, a forensic expert, testified over BVAS machines at the ongoing governorship tribunal in Osun state. Photo credits: @AAdeleke_01, @GboyegaOyetola

Source: Twitter

Oduntan at the resumed hearing on Thursday, December 22, told the tribunal that the report was arrived at after a forensic audit of some election materials in the governorship election.

He said the respondent, Governor Ademola Adeleke, had also instructed him to carry out a physical inspection as well as a digital forensic examination on the BVAS machines used for the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The forensic expert further said his inspection was also pursuant to the Order of the Tribunal which directed INEC to allow Governor Adeleke to inspect all the electoral materials used in the election.

Oduntan said his observations were reached in consonance with the global best practices required of a Statistician/ forensic examiner in reaching the observations and discoveries made therein.

Adeleke's witness cross-examined over educational qualification

Meanwhile, Oyetola’s counsel, Olujimi, had earlier cross-examined another witness presented by Adeleke, Rev Bunmi Jenyo, on the educational qualification of the current Osun governor.

Jenyo told the court that Governor Adeleke did not forge any certificate or had any conflict in his certificates and was qualified to contest the election.

He said that all the schools attended by the governor in the United States confirmed his certificates, and transcripts across the various schools.

”The certificates and schools attended were also reviewed and their legality was confirmed by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Education," he said.

In his response, Olujinmi questioned the authenticity of some documents tendered by Jenyo before the court and reserved his contention in his final written address.

Osun tribunal: PDP opens case

Meanwhile, the third respondent (PDP) counsel, Alex Iziyon (SAN) also on Thursday opened his case and informed the court that he was not calling any witnesses.

Iziyon said that he relied on the other witnesses called by the first and second respondents.

The tribunal judge, Tertsea Kume, however, adjourned the case until Friday, January 13, 2023, for the continuation of the hearing.

Oyetola vs Adeleke: “There is seemingly overvoting”, INEC admits

Meanwhile, in a development that will gladden the hearts of supporters of former governor Oyetola and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently made a vital admission at the ongoing election tribunal in Osogbo.

INEC made the admission that was “seemingly” overvoting in some polling units during the July 16 governorship election in the state when deputy director in charge of Information and Communication Technology, Abimbola Oladunjoye, was under cross-examination.

Source: Legit.ng