Governor Ademola Adeleke has once again been dragged by the Osun state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

In its recent spat at the governor, the APC alleged that he used SURE-P funds to purchase bags of rice for his loyalists for the Christmas and New Year

Meanwhile, the governor has debunked claims of tampering with SURE-P funds stating that the distribution of rice was purely non-partisan

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Osun, Osogbo - The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun state has pinned a strong allegation against Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement issued by the APC chairman, Osun state chapter, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal alleged that Governor Adeleke misused the SURP-P Fund for the local government and other social infrastructure.

Governor Adeleke maintained that the SURE-P Fund meant for local government councils remains intact. Photo: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Instagram

He stated that it was the fund Governor Adeleke used to purchase rice for the members and leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.

The APC further alleged that N13,650,000 was approved for each local government council to purchase Christmas and New Year gifts for political loyalists, including the local council development areas and area offices.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was contained in a letter dated Friday, December 16, and issued by the coordinating director of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

More allegations on Gov Adeleke

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, further allegations by the APC states that the sum of N13,440,000.00 was the cost implication of the rice while the sum of N210, 000 was used to transport them to the local government council.

In response to the allegations, Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, debunked the claims stating that the SURE-P Fund for the state remains intact.

He stated that the Sure-P fund remains safe in the local government account while affirming that the rice distribution is true and was strictly a “non-partisan” gesture.

Rasheed said:

“Adeleke approved the composition of a committee for a non-partisan distribution of rice.”

Source: Legit.ng