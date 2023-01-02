Muhammad Maigari, the minister of police affairs' son-in-law, Zayyanu Wamakko, has left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The minister's son-in-law is a nephew to the former governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who also doubled as the leader of the APC in Sokoto state.

Zayyanu Wamakko defected to the PDP during the campaign of the umbrella party in the hometown of Wamakko on Sunday, January 1.

Muhammed Bello, Governor Aminu Tambuwal's special adviser on media and publicity, made this known in a statement.

Zayyanu, while speaking with PDP supporters at the campaign ground, disclosed that his decision was influenced by Governor Tambuwal's progressive spirit.

