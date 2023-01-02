Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums on Sunday, January 1.

Vanguard reported that Tambuwal and members of his cabinet were returning from a campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Silame and Wamakko local government areas of the state when they were attacked.

According to a source, the hoodlums stoned the convoy of the governor and the windscreen of the governor's special assistant on media and publicity's SUV was damaged.

Also, the rear screen of the governor's permanent secretary's SUV was pierced by the stones.

Tambuwal and his deputy, Manir Muhammad remained unhurt in the attack. Others bigwigs on the convey are the PDP governorship candidate and his running mate, Saidu Umar and Sagiru Bafarawa.

