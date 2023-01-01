A report by Vanguard states that unknown gunmen killed the chairman of the PDP in Asare Ward, Gwadabawa local Government area Sokoto state, Alhaji Iliyasu Agajiba, on Saturday, December 31.

The newspaper stated that Agajiba and his elder brother were killed when the gunmen invaded Asare Community a few hours after returning from a gubernatorial campaign rally.

It was gathered that the unknown killers used a knife to slaughter the deceased and later shot his elder brother while attempting to rescue him.

Gwadabawa local government is reported to be one of the key local councils where banditry is taking place unabated without resistance.

Another account of the incident states that Agajiba and his elder brother were killed when the gunmen stormed the village in a convoy of about 16 motorcycles conducting a house-to-house search for livestock and any available animal.

Source: Legit.ng