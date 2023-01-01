The All Progressives Congress (APC) in its new year message has urged Nigerians to be grateful for the gift of life and the opportunity to be among the living.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council and sent to legit, the party prayed for the repose of those who have died in the previous year, while expressing optimism that they are resting in peace.

It stated that the 2023 election is very significant to the country as it is the year when the people will have to exercise their sovereignty in the poll.

The ruling party urged the people to exercise their inalienable rights and participate in the decision-making process.

Onanuga then educates the people on the importance of voting and why they should shun selling their votes to the highest bidders.

According to the state, the electoral process is a consolidation of democracy and federalism and it is sacred to the country's constitution.

The statement reads in part:

"Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world's next super power, indeed, the first black super power."

