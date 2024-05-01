A boy with a learning disorder has done himself and his family proud with his performance in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam

While sharing his UTME result on social media, his relative revealed he repeated JSS2 and was in the last three positions each term in class

Quite to their amazement, the boy did excellently in the UTME, scoring 95 in physics and 91 in mathematics

A Nigerian lady has excitedly shared the UTME result of her relative, who has dyslexia.

The boy worried his people as he was not performing well in school, in addition to his learning disorder.

The boy has dyslexia. The image of a boy on the left is for illustration purpose and unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Creatas, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

According to Mayo Clinic, dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding).

The boy repeated JSS2

@HUNeeyB explained that her relative's situation was so severe that he always came in the last three positions in class each term and repeated JSS2. This made @HUNeeyB's aunt pray to God about the boy's situation, and a miracle happened.

She wrote:

"My aunt sent me this . My cousin was diagnosed with dyslexia, repeated jss2, was always in the last 3 positions in term results. My aunt took it to God, it was a burden to her and God came through! A miracle. From last 3 positions to the first 3 positions, now this in Jamb!"

Boy with dyslexia scores high

Amid the mass underperformance recorded in the JAMB exam, the boy had 69 in use of English, 91 in mathematics, 95 in physics and 64 in chemistry to put his total at 319.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng