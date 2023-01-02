Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, as his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Atiku served as vice president under the administration of Obasanjo between 1999-2007.

But the former boss of Atiku endorsed Obi on Sunday, January 1, for the 2023 presidency, a development Wike reacted to and say that there is something fundamentally wrong.

Wike said:

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong.”

The Rivers state governor made the comment during the flag-off of the construction of Akpabu-Odido Road in Emohua and Ahoada West local government areas.

Wike also cleared the air on the report that he and his counterpart in Benue State, Samuel Ortom, frustrated the zoning system of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said while they are forming the southern governors' forum which included all the political parties, Atiku had gone to buy the PDP presidential ticket, and he did not have the power to ask him to step down.

He added that when his action started hunting him, Atiku began to sponsor different press reports against him and blame him for many things.

Source: Legit.ng