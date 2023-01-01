The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC) has disclosed that no less than 11 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently working for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the council disclosed this in an interview with Daily Independent on Sunday, January 1.

Bwala further disclosed that, as of December 2022, 37 senators and 15 house of representatives members in the APC are working for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 presidential election.

His statement reads in part:

“As early as first week of December, we already have 11 APC governors that are supporting our cause and it is still counting. We have 37 APC senators and 15 House of Reps members. That was first week of December. You can imagine by now how much more we would have gained.”

Bwala said this while reacting to the claim by Kassim Afegbua, a chieftain of the APC that about 3 governors of the party are working for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Afegbua, the former commissioner of information in Edo state alleged that he had a strong intelligent information that Atiku held a secret meeting with the governors in Dubai.

