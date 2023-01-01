The Senior Pastor of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, Rev Jerry Nwachukwu, has predicted victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.

In his New Year prophetic declaration in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, tagged, "Life, Fully Alive," the cleric noted that "Peter Obi will be victorious in the 2023 presidential election. Let us pray there will be no room for a run-up. There will be stiff resistance by the powers that be to subvert the people's choice, but Nigerian youths will stop them."

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the cleric as saying that the presidential race will be mainly between Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); but that Tinubu will not make it. He maintained that Nigerian youths will stand solidly behind the LP candidate; hinting that attempts to rig the poll cannot succeed.

While calling on his congregation to put down his prophecy on paper for the sake of the record, Rev. Nwachukwu clarified that his silence on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is because "he is an outsider in the race."

On Anambra State, he warned against a plot by close allies of Governor Soludo to undermine his government with their self-centred pieces of advice capable of derailing his administration's infrastructural developmental agenda.

"The people surrounding him are the ones to fail him and his government. Those that love the governor with honest hearts should pray for him to remain focused, because, whatever Soludo achieves as governor under this dispensation will determine his future political career - especially his second-term aspiration."

The cleric also predicted the death of some prominent men of God; calling for prayers of intercession so that the faithful do not lose much of their clergies.

On the international scene, Rev. Nwachukwu warned of terrible plane crashes and earthquakes in Japan. He also declared that America's economy will drop; while China, according to him, will suffer because of their "wickedness."

