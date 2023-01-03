The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidency.

In the new year message the ex-president sent to Nigerians, he expressed his support for the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 race, adding that Obi has an edge over other presidential candidates, The Cable reported.

Speaking on the development, Ortom said if he was not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he would have been at the forefront of Obi's campaign across the nation.

The governor disclosed this through a statement signed by his spokesperson, Terver Akase, on Tuesday, January 3.

According to the state:

"Obi possesses the qualities of a leader who will be a true president of this country by guaranteeing justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians”.

