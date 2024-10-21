Ndifreke Mark, a long-serving aide to former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, passed away in an Abuja hotel

Fani-Kayode announced Mark’s death on social media, describing him as a loyal staff member of 34 years

The former minister has called for a thorough investigation and autopsy, while the police have detained the individual present at Mark's death

FCT, Abuja - Ndifreke Mark, a long-serving special assistant to Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has tragically passed away.

Mark's sudden death occurred in an Abuja hotel, as details surrounding the incident continue to unfold.

Fani-Kayode confirms death on social media

Fani-Kayode took to his X page on Sunday to announce the sad news, revealing that Mark had been a loyal aide for over three decades.

The former minister wrote:

“He was with me for no less than 34 years.”

Mark reportedly left Fani-Kayode’s residence early Sunday morning, October 20, to attend mass at the Catholic Church of Assumption in Asokoro before heading to the Mildy Lodge and Apartments in Garki, Abuja.

Kayode speaks on circumstances surrounding aides death

According to Fani-Kayode, the police shared initial details about the circumstances of Mark’s death.

He disclosed:

“Mark took a room at the hotel and spent some time there with an individual after which he apparently slumped and died in that individual’s presence.”

Mark was rushed to the Asokoro District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The individual who was with him at the time of his death is now in police custody.

Fani-Kayode has called for a comprehensive investigation and autopsy to uncover the true cause of his aide’s death.

The former minister further revealed that the hotel receptionist has been detained, and the manager and owner of the hotel have been questioned by police.

“The FCT Police Command has sealed the hotel room and the premises for further investigation.

"I have absolute confidence that they will get to the bottom of this matter after which we can proceed to bury him,” he stated.

Expressing deep sorrow, Fani-Kayode described Mark as more than just a staff member, but as someone who was like a son to him.

Fani-Kayode also extended his support to the family of the deceased, promising to stand by them during this difficult time.

