Victor Ezeji remains one of the most decorated players to ever represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The former striker twice clinched the CAF Champions League title with Nigeria Premier League giants Enyimba FC

The retired Super Eagles attacker has disclosed what he dubs the best decision of his illustrious playing career

Victor Ezeji enjoyed an illustrious football career spanning nearly two decades, during which he represented several clubs both within and beyond Nigeria's football scene.

The former striker, who also proudly wore the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles, is often regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the Nigeria Premier League.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a photo before the African Nations Cup Nations match against Mali held on February 13, 2004. Image: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

According to data from Vanguard Sports, Ezeji stands as the most decorated player in Nigerian football league history, with a collection of accolades that includes the CAF Champions League and NPFL titles with Enyimba, as well as NPFL and FA Cup victories during his time at Dolphins.

The 43-year-old is remembered as one of the finest talents from the local league to represent the Super Eagles, having earned over five caps for the national team.

However, in a recent interview, the former Nigerian forward reflected on what he considers the best decision of his long and successful football career.

Ezeji speaks on his career decision

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the retired footballer reflected on his illustrious career, highlighting his decision to leave Enyimba for Dolphins in 2003 as the best career decision he made during his active footballing days.

“I think it has to be leaving Enyimba for Dolphins. In 2003, we won the league and the CAF Champions League. Enyimba had won the league three consecutive times, and I thought to myself, there is nothing more to play for with Enyimba. I was on the lookout for a new challenge.

Then an offer came from Dolphins with better pay, and I was able to help Dolphins win the league and the FA Cup in the same season. I was rewarded with a car and a cash prize for my effort.”

Ezeji eventually opted to leave Dolphins for Club Africain in 2007. The combative attacker played for several other clubs before calling time on his career in 2015.

CAF sanction for Libya surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed the CAF sanctions against Libya following the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The report emphasised that the governing body is preparing to impose a heavy fine on Libya, along with other significant penalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng