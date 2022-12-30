The Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling APC, has alleged that six PDP governors will endorse Bola Tinubu in January 2023

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that six governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will declare their support for the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in January 2023.

Fani-Kayode who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council made this disclosure on his verified social media pages on Friday, December 30.

APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode says at least six PDP governors will endorse Bola Tinubu in January 2023. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

sThe claim by the FFK as he is fondly called comes amid the report that the G5 Governors (five aggrieved PDP governors) had struck a deal with Tinubu in London.

The former minister of aviation, however, said six, not five PDP governors, will declare support for the APC presidential candidate in January, though he did not mention their names.

"The endorsement and declaration of support that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get from at least 6 (not just 5) Governors from the PDP this January will finally put to rest the pitiful delusion that Atiku Abubakar stubbornly harbours about winning the 2023 presidential election. His eyes will soon clear," Fani-Kayode said.

2023 presidency: Why some people think Atiku win, FFK reveals

Fani-Kayode said those who think Atiku will win the 2023 presidential election base their confidence and hope on two premises.

The first premise, according to the APC chieftain, is the belief that Northern Governors and President Muhammadu Buhari will turn their backs on and betray Tinubu at the last minute.

The second is that even in the event of them sticking with the APC presidential candidate, they are so unpopular in their respective states that their support will not make Tinubu win, FFK added.

The former minister said the two premises are "false".

"They are nothing but the desperate wishes, pathetic hopes and futile prayers of a vainglorious, giddy, confused and long-dead opposition that have lost touch with reality," he said.

Buhari, northern governors will not betray Tinubu, says FFK

Fani-Kayode expressed confidence that President Buhari and the northern APC governors will not betray the APC presidential candidate.

He added that they will also "carry their people along with them in an eloquent, compelling, historic, resounding and overwhelming manner."

FFK said the APC is not like the PDP where the members are incapable of honouring their word.

He boasted that Tinubu will get massive support in the north and all over the country and win the 2023 presidential election.

PDP crisis: Atiku reacts as G5 Governors reportedly strike deal with Tinubu ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Atiku has said he was not perturbed by the reported plots of G5 Governors to endorse presidential candidates of other political parties ahead of 2023.

The former vice president spoke through his media, Phrank Shaibu.

Shaibu said his principal would not be surprised by whatever action the G5 governors decided to take. He expressed confidence that Atiku will win in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng