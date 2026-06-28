Canada broke South African hearts with a dramatic stoppage-time winner in Los Angeles

Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup campaign ended after a spirited defensive display

South Africa became the first African nation eliminated in the knockout stage of the tournament

South Africa's dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after Canada snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory with a stoppage-time winner in their round of 32 clash at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Just when it appeared both sides were destined for extra time, Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into added time to hand the tournament co-hosts a place in the round of 16 and end Bafana Bafana's memorable campaign.

South Africa players dejected after their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Canada in Los Angeles. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The defeat also saw South Africa become the first African nation eliminated in the knockout phase after nine teams from the continent reached the round of 32. Tunisia remain the only other African side to have exited the tournament after failing to progress from the group stage.

South Africa frustrate Canada early on

With both nations competing in their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout match, the occasion carried enormous significance from the opening whistle.

South Africa started confidently and almost caught Canada off guard inside the opening stages.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena tested goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with a powerful effort from distance, but the Canadian shot-stopper gathered comfortably.

Canada soon responded with Jonathan David finding space inside the penalty area, only for the striker to send his volley wide of the target.

As the first half progressed, Jesse Marsch's side gradually established control and began creating the better opportunities.

Centre-back Derek Cornelius wasted a golden chance when he directed a free header straight at Ronwen Williams from close range after escaping his marker inside the six-yard box.

The pressure continued to mount after the cooling break as Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi twice threatened the South African defence.

Stephen Eustaquio and Canada players celebrates scoring against South Africa. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Williams produced another excellent save to deny the forward before the Canadian attacker lifted another attempt harmlessly onto the roof of the net.

Despite Canada's dominance, Hugo Broos' men refused to buckle.

Just before half-time, Aubrey Modiba produced one of the defensive moments of the match by clearing Moïse Bombito's goal-bound header off the line to ensure the teams went into the break level.

Williams and defence keep Bafana alive

South Africa attempted to slow Canada's growing momentum after the restart, tightening their defensive structure while searching for opportunities on the counterattack.

The clear-cut chances remained scarce until midway through the second half when Canada threatened again.

Williams came to Bafana Bafana's rescue with another crucial save to stop Oluwaseyi before Mbekezeli Mbokazi reacted brilliantly to prevent Jonathan David from converting the rebound.

Looking for a breakthrough, Marsch turned to his bench and introduced captain Alphonso Davies for his first appearance of the tournament.

The Bayern Munich defender almost made an instant impact by sliding an intelligent pass into the path of Promise David, but the striker dragged his effort narrowly wide.

South Africa's best attacking moment of the second half came through Oswin Appollis, whose ambitious long-range strike forced Crépeau into another save.

However, clear opportunities remained difficult to find as both teams appeared increasingly destined for extra time.

Eustáquio delivers heartbreaking finish

The decisive moment finally arrived deep into stoppage time.

After South Africa failed to fully clear a dangerous delivery into the penalty area, the loose ball fell kindly to Stephen Eustáquio on the edge of the box.

The midfielder kept his composure before drilling a precise low finish beyond the helpless Williams and into the bottom corner.

Stephen Eustaquio of Canada scores the only goal to make it 0-1 against South Africa. Photo by Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Canadian players and supporters as it became the country's first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

South Africa had little time to respond as Canada professionally managed the closing moments to secure passage into the Round of 16.

The victory sets up a fascinating last-16 encounter for the tournament co-hosts against either the Netherlands or Morocco.

Historic campaign ends with pride

Although Bafana Bafana's World Cup adventure ended in disappointment, Hugo Broos' side leaves the tournament having created history.

South Africa reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time after defeating South Korea in the group phase to secure qualification.

Throughout the tournament, the team earned praise for its disciplined defending, organisation and fighting spirit against some of the world's strongest nations.

Despite suffering a painful exit, their performances have provided renewed optimism for South African football and demonstrated the progress the national team has made under Broos.

For African football, attention now shifts to the remaining representatives still chasing history at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA celebrated Africa's historic progress

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA applauded African football after nine of the continent's 10 representatives advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, football's governing body celebrated the achievement on its official X account by sharing a graphic featuring the nine qualified African nations alongside a message recognising their historic success.

Source: Legit.ng