Top Nollywood actors, Mr Latin and Odunlade Adekola, are mourning the passing of the Onipokia of Ipokia, who passed away at age 55

The prominent Ogun monarch died just a few weeks before his birthday and his 6th coronation anniversary scheduled for September

Before taking the throne, the late king was a popular international entertainment promoter who supported the Yoruba cultural revival in the US

Nollywood stars Mr Latin and Odunlade Adekola have joined indigenes of Ipokia Kingdom in mourning the death of Oba Dr Yisa Sola Adeniyi Olaniyan (Orijajoogun I), the Onipokia of Ipokia in Yewa, Ogun State.

The monarch reportedly died in the United States on June 27, 2026, after a brief illness, at the age of 55.

Nollywood actors share emotional tributes to mourn the sudden passing of the Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom. Photo: mrlatin1510/kabiyesi_onipokia_/odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The passing of the Yoruba ruler came just weeks before his 56th birthday and the 6th anniversary of his coronation, scheduled for September 5, 2026.

The official details surrounding the king's death have not yet been made public, but the news has thrown the kingdom into deep sorrow, with tributes pouring in from friends, indigenes and well-wishers.

Mr Latin, who is also the TAMPAN president, expressed his grief in a post shared on his Instagram page on June 28, recalling the monarch’s generosity and support for the creative industry, which he said he personally benefited from.

“Today, I mourn the passing of a truly exceptional Royal Majesty. @kabiyesi_onipokia_ Long before he ascended the throne, his humility, kindness, and willingness to help others were unmatched. I am personally a beneficiary of his generosity, and I will forever cherish his support. His love for people, especially the creative industry, will never be forgotten. We have lost not just a king, but a compassionate father and a true friend. May Almighty God grant Your Royal Majesty eternal rest. Your legacy of kindness will live on forever.”

See Mr Latin's post below:

Odunlade Adekola also paid tribute on Instagram on June 29, with a brief message expressing his grief.

“Rest on KABIYESI 💔💔💔💔”

Check out Odunlade Adekola's post below:

Before his coronation, Oba Olaniyan was known as an international entertainment promoter in the United States.

He was widely celebrated for his contributions to Yoruba cultural revival and the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Both Mr Latin and Odunlade Adekola were among those who often visited him while he was alive.

Mr Latin and Odunlade Adekola mourn the death of Oba Dr Yisa Olaniyan. Photo: kabiyesi_onipokia

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the sad news of Onipokia of Ipokia's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users expressed sadness and shock over the sudden loss of the monarch.

@eletu01:

"a very very good and over supportive King, it hurts so deeply honestly 😢"

@official_atobatele:

"Oga oooo, I'm speechless. Ile aye asan 😢 RIP Kabiesi"

@qualityfurnitureandinterior:

"Rest in power Oba, is too early though💔"

@moronky:

"Oba ti waja. He has gone to be with his ancestors."

@prestige_1pearl:

"Oh no 😢💔😮. Kabiyesi Onipokia, rest well sir 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@officialadesanyatoyosi:

"Rest in peace Uncle Sola Kabiyesi Onipokia"

Japanese entertainer Miwa Akihiro dies at 91

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that legendary Japanese singer and actor Miwa Akihiro died peacefully at the age of 91.

The veteran entertainer passed away on July 20 at his home, surrounded by loved ones, after his health deteriorated in recent months.

Akihiro was widely known for lending his voice to the powerful wolf goddess Moro in Studio Ghibli's acclaimed animated masterpiece Princess Mononoke.

Source: Legit.ng