The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is confident of winning in 2023 despite the move by the G5 Governors

Atiku spoke through his media Phrank Shaibu as the G5 Governors meet in London to finalise their decision on the presidential candidate to endorse

Meanwhile, there are strong speculations that the five aggrieved PDP governors have struck a deal with Tinubu of the APC

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he was not perturbed by the reported plots of G5 Governors to endorse presidential candidates of other political parties ahead of 2023.

The former vice president spoke through his media, Phrank Shaibu, Daily Sun reported.

Atiku says he is not perturbed by the G5 Governors' move to back another party's presidential candidate in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

He said power comes from God and he was confident that no man could arrogate to himself the powers that God alone has.

The PDP flagbearer said any person boasting of having such powers to stop his presidential bid should first make himself president.

G5 Governors and the PDP crisis

The G5 governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), have been on a warpath with the PDP leadership following the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the party's national chairman.

The aggrieved governors had demanded the replacement of Ayu with a southerner after Atiku, another northerner, clinched the PDP presidential ticket.

The governors are currently in the United Kingdom finalising their moves ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Multiple media reports indicate they are considering whether to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu or Labour Party's flagbearer, Peter Obi.

Atiku not surprised by G5 Governors' move, says Shaibu

Further speaking, Shaibu said his principal would not be surprised by whatever action the G5 governors decided to take.

He expressed confidence that Atiku will win in 2023.

“Atiku will be president. Whether the c*ock crows or not, the sun must rise. Power belongs to God Almighty; no man can arrogate to himself the powers of God Almighty. Any man who can boast of stopping Atiku should first make himself president of Nigeria," he said.

Huge trouble for Atiku as Tinubu reportedly strikes deal with G5 Governors in London

Meanwhile, another report stated that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had struck a deal with G5 Governors.

The five aggrieved governors reportedly met with Tinubu in London on Wednesday, December 28.

"An impeccable source close to Tinubu" was cited as saying that the meeting was held at the London residence of the APC presidential candidate.

