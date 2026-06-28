Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is set to return to England's starting line-up for their Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Three Lions finished second in their group and will face African representatives DR Congo in the knockout stage

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has explained why Rice was left out of the starting XI for the final group-stage match against Panama

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has explained why Rice was left out of the starting XI for the final group-stage match against Panama

England midfielder Declan Rice has been declared fit and available for the Three Lions' Round of 32 clash against DR Congo on Wednesday, July 1.

The Arsenal star missed England's final group-stage match against Panama after suffering a heavy blow to his calf during the goalless draw with Ghana on June 23.

England midfielder Declan Rice will face DR Congo in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Rice was unable to complete the full training programme before the Panama fixture but recovered in time to take part in England's final training session before the squad travelled to New Jersey.

In his absence, England head coach Thomas Tuchel handed midfield responsibilities to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson.

Tuchel's main injury concerns ahead of the knockout stages remain Chelsea defender Reece James and Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah, per BBC.

James was ruled out of the victory over Panama after sustaining a hamstring injury during England's draw with Ghana.

Tuchel provides update on Rice

England manager Thomas Tuchel has explained why Declan Rice was left out of the starting line-up against Panama despite being fit.

According to Football London, Tuchel said the Arsenal midfielder was available for selection but insisted he did not want to take any unnecessary risks ahead of the knockout stages.

The German coach also noted that Rice was carrying a yellow card, which influenced his decision to carefully manage the midfielder's minutes. He said:

"I took care of Declan's situation. He got a knock but is ready to play, but I wanted to manage his minutes.

"He has a yellow card, so I wanted to see how the match played out.

Referee Said Martinez shows a yellow card to Declan Rice during the 2026 World Cup match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

"Is it an intense game? Are there a lot of duels? How is the referee with yellow cards? I needed to get a feel for that, and Declan understands that.

"That's why Jude plays in the No. 8 position and Morgan starts in the No. 10 role."

Meanwhile, England will now face DR Congo in the new round of 32, after the African nation clinched their place among the best third-placed teams, coming from behind to defeat Uzbekistan, per TnTSports.

Ati-Zigi ruled out of World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has reportedly been ruled out of Ghana's remaining matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a groin injury.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper was withdrawn at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, with Benjamin Asare coming on as his replacement.

Source: Legit.ng