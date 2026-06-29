Providus Bank and Unity Bank have officially merged to form ProvidusUnity Bank

New bank aims to enhance financial inclusion and support Nigeria's economic growth

Customers can expect uninterrupted services and improved banking solutions during the integration

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Providus Bank and Unity Bank have officially completed their merger, paving the way for operations under a new identity, ProvidusUnity Bank, following the conclusion of all regulatory, shareholder and judicial approvals.

The newly combined institution said the merger marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nigeria's banking industry, creating a stronger financial institution with improved capital strength, wider national reach and enhanced capacity to support businesses and individuals across the country.

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN approves merger of Providus Bank with Unity Bank. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released on Sunday, ProvidusUnity Bank is positioned to deepen financial inclusion, strengthen lending capacity and play a more significant role in Nigeria's economic growth agenda.

Merger creates a stronger banking institution

The merger combines Providus Bank's technology-driven banking model and customer-focused digital services with Unity Bank's extensive branch network and established presence across Nigeria.

The new institution is expected to provide a broader range of retail, SME and corporate banking solutions while leveraging its expanded footprint to serve more customers nationwide.

Management said the consolidation aligns with ongoing reforms in Nigeria's financial sector aimed at building stronger and more resilient financial institutions capable of supporting long-term economic development.

The bank added that the enlarged institution will be better positioned to mobilise investment, finance businesses, expand access to credit and contribute to Nigeria's ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy.

What customers should expect

ProvidusUnity Bank assured customers that banking operations will continue without disruption during the integration process.

According to a Punch report, while existing services will remain available in the immediate term, customers are expected to gradually benefit from enhanced digital platforms, improved technology infrastructure, expanded banking channels and a wider network designed to deliver faster, more efficient and consistent services.

The bank said the integration will ultimately provide customers with greater convenience and access to a broader suite of financial products and services.

Employees and stakeholders commended

The institution also described the merger as a positive development for employees, promising continuity, stability and opportunities for career growth within the enlarged organisation.

It pledged to retain talent, preserve institutional knowledge and build a stronger workforce capable of delivering superior banking services.

ProvidusUnity Bank expressed appreciation to the Central Bank of Nigeria for facilitating the transaction and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the country's banking system.

CBN agrees to the merger of ProvidusUnity Bank as operations begin. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

It also thanked shareholders, customers, employees, and other stakeholders whose support made the merger's successful completion possible.

The merger is expected to enhance competition in Nigeria's banking industry further while creating a stronger institution capable of supporting economic transformation and expanding access to financial services across the country.

Unity Bank sacks 100 staff

We reported details about the recent termination of over 100 employees by Unity Bank Plc amid a controversial merger with Providus Bank, sparking significant backlash from the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI).

The urgency of the union's ultimatum highlights the deep emotional impact of unexpected job losses on families, particularly during the New Year, emphasising the need for fair dialogue and regulatory oversight in corporate restructuring.

Source: Legit.ng