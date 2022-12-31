Shehu Sani, the former senator and governorship aspirant of the PDP, has said Nyesom Wike-led G5 governors of the PDP are heading to penalty kicks

The former lawmaker was reacting to the latest report that the governors have a deal with another presidential candidate aside from Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, which Wike had denied

However, Sani's post has generated some controversies as Nigerians have reacted to the post with different views

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions following the revelation of Shehu Sani on the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

About 5 aggrieved governors of the PDP have distanced themselves from the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the umbrella party in the 2023 election.

Sani's post of G5 governors generates mixed reactions from Nigeria Photo Credit: Shehu Sani, Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, are asking the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, to step aside and a southerner should take over in the spirit of fairness and equity.

Latest about PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Shehu Sani, 2023 election

To press home their demands, they have made it a precondition to be part of Atiku's campaign in the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Last week, the governors were reported to have endorsed a particular presidential candidate but they denied the claim on their return to Nigeria on Friday, December 30.

Reacting to the development, Sani, a former senator and PDP governorship aspirant in Kaduna state, took to his Twitter page and made a cryptic comment about the development.

He said:

"G-5 are just dragging the match to penalty kicks; And penalty kicks can be suicidal."

Some Nigerians also took to the comment section of the post and expressed their views.

Abriel @GOchogwu commented:

"Except if they are the faces of many influential politicians behind the scene, The G 5 should be ignored. Atiku still has more chances without them."

Raphy CJ @ChisaRaphael on her part said:

"No Sir, the match already ended.. Atiku lost already, can’t you see clearly? What a nightmare for PDP."

OLAREWAJU PETER DAMILARE @OLAREWAJUPETER7 posited that:

"I guess they have a sustainable plan to positively influence and drive the affairs of the people."

Another netizen with the handle, TRAP ⭐ @trapstarz247, commented:

"Sacrificing their political career for the good of Nigeria doesn't seem suicidal for me".

BEN EKEKHOR @EkekhorBen said:

"Senator Sir, its like Atiku is too confident about the penalties. His 1st problem is the selection of the 5 players that will take the penalties. While the G5 have been rehearsing for the 5 penalty kicks."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng