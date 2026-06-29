Tinubu accused of prioritising 2027 ambitions over decisive action against terrorism and banditry

Legal expert claims political motives hinder Tinubu's fight against rising insecurity in Nigeria

Nationwide outcry follows recent kidnappings, revealing the need for more aggressive security measures

President Bola Tinubu has been accused of avoiding stepping on toes in the fight against terrorism and banditry because of his second-term ambition in the 2027 general election.

Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner and political commentator, made the allegation against the president while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the administration of President Tinubu has woefully failed to provide adequate security for the country.

President Bola Tinubu is accused of stepping back in the fight against terrorism Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lawyer speaks of his conviction about Tinubu

The legal icon further explained that he has the conviction that the president has the capacity and will to fight the insecurity in the country, but for political reasons, he has been stepping back.

Azeez was speaking on the background of the recent kidnapping in Nigeria, including the abduction of school children and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state. The victims have spent more than a month in the custody of their abductors, and the president has consistently vowed to rescue them.

The abduction of the schoolchildren and teachers has led to a nationwide outcry in the country, while the security operatives have kept assuring the people that the victims will be rescued. There have been several other kidnapping cases and successful rescue missions by the security operatives since the Ibadan incident.

Azeez says Tinubu has will to fight insecurity

Speaking on the development, Azeez said President Tinubu has shown the will to fight insecurity, while alleging that most of the sponsors of the unrest in Nigeria are among the elites who can influence the electoral decision-making of the majority of the people, thus, Tinubu was avoiding stepping on toes in the fight against insecurity.

His statement reads:

"The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has failed woefully in ensuring adequate security in the country. I feel the president has the will and capacity to effectively tackle the rising insecurity, but he is intentionally holding back due to political reasons.

"I am totally convinced that the majority of the sponsors and financiers of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria are amongst the elite who can influence the electoral decision-making of the populace. The president doesn't want to step on toes in the genuine combat against insecurity.

"A cosmetic approach being adopted by the president can't address the rising insecurity. All the state security apparatus must be used to combat the menace of insecurity. Also, the president must see the state governors, clerics and other prominent individuals canvassing for peaceful dialogue and negotiation with the terrorists as a threat against national security, and strict actions within the confines of law must be taken against them."

Analyst expresses concerns on President Bola Tinubu's approach on insecurity Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidency replies Obi over attack on Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng