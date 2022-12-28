Chief Chris Uba has revealed how he has impacted lives in the Anambra state politics since the year 1999

The godfather in the Anambra state politics noted that he has made governors, senators and House of Reps members

Chief Uba, popularly known as Ese-Enu-Ego stated further that he contributed immensely to the political journey of Chris Ngige, Obiano, Peter Obi, Soludo to mention but a few

A notable godfather in the Anambra State politics, Chief Chris Uba, has boasted that he has made many governors, senators, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members since the inception of the present democratic dispensation in 1999.

He said, however, that all those he lifted to high political positions abandoned him, and rewarded him with ingratitude.

Chief Chris Uba speaks on Anambra politics. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Chief Uba, popularly known as Ese-Enu-Ego, as making the assertion on Wednesday, December 28, in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, during the 2022 edition of Okwudili Ezenwankwo Foundation's empowerment programme.

He said,

"I've made so many highly placed politicians in Anambra State and beyond since 1999. I've made governors, senators and other politicians at different levels.

"I produced Chinwoke Mbadinuju and Chris Ngige as governors. I have hand in making Perter Obi, Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo as governors of Anambra State. I also made uncountable number of senators, house of representatives members, and state assembly members.

"In all these efforts, I was rewarded with ingratitude.None of them showed me gratitude. This is why I decided to pick a ticked myself to go to the Senate to represent Anambra South. I am not going there to acquire wealth. I have 3 oil wells. I have chains of businesses. If Anambra were a state that give honour to whom honour is due, nobody will be contesting this senatorial position with me; because, I've paid my dues."

Uba lauds Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo

Uba praised Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who he said, has strongly empowered over fifty thousand people since he went to the green chambers in 2019; adding that the people of Orumba North and Orumba South were lucky to have Hon. Ezenwankwo as their representative.

Earlier, Hon. Ezenwankwo said that his primary aspiration as a lawmaker is to change the lives and fortunes of his constituents for the better. He said that since 2019 when he went to the national assembly, he had empowered people, and attracted constituency projects, and also sponsored bills more than his contemporaries.

"This year alone, I'm giving out 2000 bags of rice, 50 motorcycles, vehicles, tricycles, grinding machines. I also dole out N30 million to 3000 constituents as grants to enable them start up their businesses."

