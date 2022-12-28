Despite opposition from some prominent politicians, Igbo groups have reiterated their support for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

They insisted it is the turn of Igbo to produce the country’s next leader after President Muhammadu Buhari

They stressed that Obi remains the choice of the southeast region and Ndigbo will queue behind him in his quest to be president

Enugu - A businessman and prominent Anambra indigene, Prince Arthur Eze, has incurred the wrath of Igbo groups after he distanced himself from the presidential ambition of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Monday, December 26.

Eze said he was not part of Obi’s aspiration because he had seen that the former Anambra state governor could not win votes in the southwest and in the north.

Peter Obi had earlier paid a visit to Arthur Eze as part of his consultations for 2023. Photo credit: Labour Party

He said he had already warned Obi to withdraw from the presidential race but the candidate refused to listen.

The comments of the billionaire businessman has sparked outrage in the southeast region of the country.

Responding to Eze, a prominent politician, Afam Ogene, declared there is no going back on Igbo position.

The Guardian newspaper quoted him as saying:

“It’s part of the politics of interest and selfishness all over the land. The hawks and grabbers of our commonwealth will never want to let go. Did Pharaoh leave the Israelites just like that, no. So shall it be unto the likes of Authur Eze!”

Also, national president, Njiko Igbo Forum, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, described Obi’s aspiration as divine, saying:

“It is a great blessing in disguise that God Almighty is exposing those that have connived with the establishment to hold us spell bound corruptly.”

He added:

“Peter Obi and Nigerians are coming up with a total cleanup of the mess by these hawks and sadists who rejoice in the midst of abject poverty and squalor of the citizenry.

“There will not be new wine (Peter Obi’s presidency) in old wine skin (these monumental nuclear corrupt oligarchs) or else the wine will sour. Their days of going into captivity are numbered.

“Already, with ominous signs of victory for the ‘Obi-dients’ on February 25, 2023, they are diabetic and will soon move into political oblivion.”

Executive Director, Civil Liberties Organisation, Ibuchukwu Ezike, said:

“I do not think that his preferred choice of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is any threat to the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed. Not at all!

“What is the percentage of Arthur Eze’s support to Obi, as compared to those of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Afenifere, Nigerian youths, the PDP’s G5, or Nigerians in Nigeria and in diaspora?

“Arthur Eze is just one man with one PVC or even none. In 2015, he vividly supported Mr. Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress against Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and lost woefully, same in 2019.”

2023: Olisa Metuh Tells Arthur Eze to 'Calm Down' Over Comments on Peter Obi

Similarly, Olisa Metuh, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated Eze for dismissing Obi's presidential ambition.

Metuh urged all the Igbo elites, including Eze, to hold their peace and let Obi be.

The former PDP spokesman noted that like every other qualified Nigerian, Obi has the right to contest for the presidency.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

Meanwhile, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is more prominent than Obi.

He said the campaign is bigger than Obi himself because the masses drive it.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

