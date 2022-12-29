The G5 Governors met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom (UK), one of them has reportedly confirmed.

According to The Nation, one of the aggrieved PDP governors confirmed the meeting, noting that it was part of the group's consultations with stakeholders.

The governor whose name was not revealed was quoted as saying:

“It (the meeting) was part of the ongoing consultations with all stakeholders. We have said that we will make our position known in January. Don’t jump the gun.”

It is yet unclear whether or not the governors will meet with other presidential candidates.

Since they arrived in London, the governors have been weighing options.

Source: Legit.ng