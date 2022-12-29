Osun Osuntokun has been accused of not resigning as a member of Zenith Labour Party and should not be Peter Obi's campaign DG

The allegation was levelled by suspended Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi

Arabambi insisted that Osuntokun’s appointment was obtained with fraudulent intentions among others

Peter Obi and the Labour Party has been accused of appointing the wrong person director general of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council..

This is the position of the suspended publicity secretary of the Labour Party. He claimed Osuntokun is still a member of the Zenith Labour Party, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Abayomi Arabambi has faulted appointment of Akin Osuntokun as DG of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Recall that Osuntokun replaced former DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, who announced his resignation after he was convicted.

Arabambi in a statement insisted that Osuntokun could not be trusted with such a position as a result of several factors, This Day Newspaper added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, Osuntokun remains the ZLP senatorial candidate for Ekiti central district.

He said

“From available record, the ZLP has its own presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate. How then will he be leading our party campaign from another party?

“The costly mistake made by the LP to have picked Osuntokun among arrays of eminently qualified and dedicated members of the Party may have a devastating effect on the victory of our candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi, and Ahmed Datti, if we fail to act now."

2023: Igbo groups berate Arthur Eze over opposition to Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a businessman and prominent Anambra indigene, Prince Arthur Eze, has incurred the wrath of Igbo groups after he distanced himself from the presidential ambition of Obi on Monday, December 26.

Eze said he was not part of Obi’s aspiration because he had seen that the former Anambra state governor could not win votes in the southwest and in the north.

Responding to Eze, prominent Igbo groups declared there is no going back on their support for Obi.

2023: Olisa Metuh tells Arthur Eze to 'calm down' over comments on Peter Obi

Similarly, Olisa Metuh, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated Eze for dismissing Obi's presidential ambition.

Metuh urged all the Igbo elites, including Eze, to hold their peace and let Obi be.

The former PDP spokesman noted that like every other qualified Nigerian, Obi has the right to contest for the presidency.

Reno Omokri advises PDP on how to deal with Wike if Rivers governor dumps Atiku for Tinubu or Peter Obi

In another report, Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised the party on how to handle the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, amid the internal crisis rocking the opposition party ahead of 2023.

Wike and other members of the G5 Governors opted out of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign following the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to step down as the PDP national chairman for a southerner.

The aggrieved PDP governors had made the demand in a bid to correct the imbalance in the national leadership of the party. With Ayu's refusal to resign, the governors are currently in the United Kingdom (UK) to finalise their decision on who to endorse.

Source: Legit.ng