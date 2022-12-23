The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he wants to build a nation where any Nigerian child can become president irrespective of who their parents are.

Obi while speaking at the ObiDatti campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital city said he is used to turning failed businesses around and can do the same to Nigeria.

Describing Nigeria as a failed state, the Labour Party's flag bearer said he is committed to recreating a new Nigeria for the citizens.

His words:

"Datti Ahmed and I are not in this business for anything, we are committed to building, a new Nigeria as it is possible. Hold us responsible, we are prepared for the job.

"Somebody asked me today, with all this monies they have stolen how would you transform Nigeria, and I said, I have turned around failed businesses; Nigeria is a failed country, give it to us we will turn it around. We want Nigerians to hold us responsible for turning around this country."

Peter Obi's antecedent

Calling on Nigerians to x-ray the antecedent of all those contesting for the presidential seat in 2023, Peter Obi said serving as a governor of Anambra state and other endeavours in his life has prepared him for the presidential role.

He said:

"I am not looking for anything. I have been a governor for eight years, I didn't owe salary, gratuity or pension, but I left 150 million dollars and N30 billion. Go to Anambra State, if you see one piece of land allocated to Peter Obi, the wife or anybody close to me, I will stop running. Next year's election is based on the character we can trust.

"I want to build a society where people will be secure, where a child of nobody will be able to be president of this country.

"We must change this country, we must vote for someone with competence, someone with capacity and capability. This job is a job for people with physical and mental energy, not a retirement home."

Labour Party's chairman reacts

Also speaking, the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure said that 2023 is the time to recover Nigeria from those who have put the people into abject penury, hunger and unemployment.

Abure warned that the choice before Nigeria is to vote for Labour Party in the 2023 general election.

He said:

"There is no doubt that we have been suffering because we have been voting for the wrong people. It is now time for us to vote for the right people who will recover this country again."

