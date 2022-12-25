2022 is one memorable year that Nigerians experienced a political jamboree as the country prepares for its general election in the year 2023.

In the build-up to the 2023 elections, politicians from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have made some gaffes.

Some of the gaffes are listed below:

“Balablu, Blu, Bulaba, Blu”

Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, would be considered a leading actor in making gaffes in 2022 since he embarked on his outing for the 2023 elections.

Balablu, Blu, Bulaba, Blu is one of the recent gaffes that the presidential hopeful made in Imo. He was suspected to have pronounced the word in place of hullabaloo.

“God bless PD…”

At the flag-off of his campaign in Jos, Plateau state capital, Bola Tinubu made the gaffe while trying to give a closing prayer.

Tinubu had said “God bless PD…” before making a U-turn and saying “God bless APC”

“God bless A…”

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate emulate Tinubu on December 13 and said “God bless A…” before saying “I mean PDP!”.

Interestingly, both Tinubu and Atiku made the gaffes in Jos and it both happen on Tuesday.

“Nasarawa is big… it is a great country”

On Thursday, October 13, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, referred to Nasarawa state as a big country.

This is one gaffe that did not trend, probably because those who make gaffes trend on social media are the ones that actually made the mess at that time.

Recall that Nasarawa was created out of Plateau state in 1996.

“You must vote for APC or we’ll deal with you”

Honourable Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader was seen in a viral video threatening to deal with members of his constituents.

He was seen speaking in the Hausa language as some members of his entourage are trying to pacify him to calm down.

He said:

“To God who made me, on election day, you must vote for APC or we’ll deal with you.”

