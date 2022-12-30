A chieftain of the ruling All progressives congress has maintained that Bola Tinubu will defeat Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso in the forthcoming polls

Dr. Kailani Muhammad affirmed that the former governor of Lagos state is the perfect man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

He however maintained further that Tinubu has paid his dues in the polity and therefore deserves the nation's most exalted seat of power

The national chairman Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN) Dr. Kailani Muhammad has vowed that All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will shock his major rivals, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP in next year’s presidential election.

Tinubu, TSN boss said, is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, The Nation reported.

A prominent chieftain of the ruling APC said Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job in 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain says Tinubu will defeat Obi, Atiku otehrs in 2023

Muhammad spoke in Abuja at the inauguration of the national officers and state coordinators of TSN.

He said Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso cannot boast of the profile of Tinubu in the national political space, adding that they should wait for their time to rule the country.

APC chieftain urged Nigerians to vote for Tinubu in 2023

Muhammad urged Nigerians to vote for Tinubu and Shettima in 2023 and shun violence before, during and after next year’s general elections.

“Tinubu is a man of vision. He’s charismatic. He has the wit and political network across the country. That’s why electing him to become the next president of the country would be good for all and will eventually open doors for greater things to happen in the country,” Muhammad said.

