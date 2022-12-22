Support for Bola Tinubu in Abuja keeps rising by the day as a new group has pledged support for the APC presidential candidate

A group, Operation Deliver FCT for APC, says it will mobilise support for Tinubu because he is the most qualified to be Nigeria's next president

Its coordinator, Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole, also said Tinubu can reposition and take Nigeria to greater heights

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a strategic team on the aegis of Operation Deliver FCT for APC has been launched, with assurance to win about 70 per cent of the total votes for the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Its coordinator, Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole, said strategies had been implemented to deliver FCT votes to Tinubu massively.

Tinubu has been assured of 70% FCT votes by an APC stalwart in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

She made the comment at the launch of the team and the inauguration of grassroots mobilisers across all the polling units, wards and area councils, on Thursday, December 22, in Abuja, in an event attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Ogbole said President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has legacy achievements despite economic challenges, including the second Niger Bridge and several road projects across the country.

She advised Nigerians to be convinced of the capacity and ability of whoever they want to vote for in the coming 2023 presidential election, looking at their past antecedents.

According to her, looking at Tinubu's records when he served as Lagos state governor for two terms, he is the most qualified to be Nigeria's next president.

She further said Tinubu is the most liberal Nigerian among those contesting, adding that the APC presidential candidate had positively impacted the lives of most Nigerians that came his way, not minding their religion, tribe or status.

When asked how she hoped to deliver FCT to Tinubu, she said:

"Well, it's an arduous task, no doubt. But we have our modalities in place and work day and night assiduously to ensure our mission is achieved.

"We are moving from place to place, mobilising the people en masse, speaking to their conscience and letting them see reasons why they should vote Ahmed Bola Tinubu. Because he's a man that can redesign, reposition and take Nigeria to a greater height."

On whether she has the assurance that APC will win FCT as against 2019, the coordinator said:

"We are giving 110% assurance. Asiwaju will get 70%, and the rest will share 30% because our modalities are in place already.

''Besides, Asiwaju himself is an asset. He has been able to sell himself to the people and impacted so many lives. It is going to be a different ball game altogether.

"People know him and know what he can do. They know that he's intelligent, brilliant, a visionary leader, and above all, an icon of mentorship. This is what we want. We want people that can mentor our young people.

''People that are designed to position us and also level see reasons why we should be men and women of goodwill to serve our nation to bring about paradigm shifts that will uplift our society for the betterment of all and sundry."

2023: ADC federal lawmaker endorses Tinubu, visits APC campaign office

In a related development, House of Representatives member and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon. Leke Abejide, on Friday, December 16, endorsed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Abejide, the chairman House committee on Customs, made this known when he paid a surprise visit to the APC Kogi West stakeholders meeting held at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.

The federal lawmaker insisted that Tinubu is the best among all candidates in the country and would make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

2023: Jaji donates 70 cars in Zamfara to support Tinubu/Shettima campaign

Meanwhile, the director of contact and mobilisation (northwest) of the APC presidential campaign council, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has distributed 70 cars to all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state to boost the campaign.

A statement released on Wednesday, December 7, in Abuja by Jaji's media office said the distribution was made on Tuesday, December 6, while flagging off his campaign for House of Representatives for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state.

While addressing party supporters and APC stakeholders, Hon Jaji, also the national coordinator of Baba For All, said the gesture is part of his contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

