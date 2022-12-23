Nigerians have been cautioned against voting for the African Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election

The national chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu said his party does not have a presidential candidate for next year's poll

According to Nwosu, Dumebi was erroneously chosen as presidential candidate by some delegates of the party ahead of the 2023 election

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has said that the party does not have a presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Guardian reports that Nwosu while speaking to journalists at the ADC's national secretariat on Thursday, December 22, insisted that Dumebi Kachikwu is no longer the presidential candidate of the party.

The ADC national chairman said Dumebi Kachikwu is still not the party's presidential candidate. Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

Nwosu stated that the party’s resolve not to field any presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections still stands.

Also denying the claim that a High Court has sacked him as the national chairman of the party, Nwosu said ADC's delegates erroneously chose Kachikwu during the convention earlier in the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“We are a law-abiding institution. We invited you here to give you an update on our activities. We don’t have copy of any judgment from any court. We have been communicating with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the elections and our preparations.

“We don’t want to speculate on something we are not aware of. It is wrong to speculate on it. Whatever you have seen out there are a bunch of speculations."

Tinubu gives wonderful description of himself, Peter Obi, Atiku ahead of 2023

Nigerians have been assured that they would witness the best form of development should the All Progressives Congress hold on to power in 2023.

This assurance was handed to Nigerians by the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu said the other 2023 presidential candidates are also not being honest with Nigerians about what they plan to do for the people.

Apologise to Nigerians instead of campaigning," Atiku/Okowa campaign blasts Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and his campaign team have been urged to apologise to Nigeria whom they have allegedly deceived.

The call for an apology from Tinubu's campaign team was made by the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation.

Kola Ologbondiyan said the world is already aware of Tinubu's plot to divert attention from a series of corrupt and drug case allegations against him.

Source: Legit.ng