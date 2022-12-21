Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described himself as a wrestler contesting the presidency with people who have no iota of honesty in them.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Calabar, Cross River state on Tuesday, the former Lagos state governor said his plan is to progressively drive Nigeria to its desired level of development.

Tinubu also noted that he does not wrestle with anyone whom he comes across but that his major focus is to improve the Nigerian nation.

His words:

“My quest to progressively drive Nigeria forward is the only reason I am running; no other person is running with me.

“Those who say they are running have no iota of honesty in them; they can’t keep to their promises; all they are interested in is to insult me and yet, they don’t have facts.

“I am a wrestler, but I don’t wrestle with just anybody; my only concern is to move Nigeria forward."

The former Lagos governor also promised to tackle the issue of poverty in Nigeria once he is elected as president in 2023.

He said:

“Moving Nigeria forward is a task that must be done, and anger, division, and breaking apart will not solve it; it can only be achieved by being together.

“Let us conquer hunger rather than allowing hunger to conquer us. So, let’s come together and make great wealth for the nation and our people."

