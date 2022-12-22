Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party have been urged not to be swayed by the outcomes of online polls

A PDP chieftain, Fabiyi Oladimeji made this remark hours after the Anap Foundation online polls favoured Obi over his counterpart

Fagbiyi said the major determinant of an election is the electorates at the grassroots level

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been told not to be swayed by his frequent victories in online polls.

Fabiyi Oladimeji, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this on Thursday, December 22 during an interview on the Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

Peter Obi has been tipped to win the presidential polls in 2023 by numerous online polls, and political pundits. Photo: Peter Obi

While speaking on the program, Fagbiyi said:

“We are not making any assumptions. This is what we are saying: polls are not real determinants of elections. It is how many people you are able to convince and reach out to at the grassroots, not polls.”

Fabiyi's reaction comes hours after a poll commissioned by the Anap Foundation declared Peter Obi's favourite to win the forthcoming presidential polls ahead of his counterparts like Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the APC and PDP respectively.

He also stated that such polls do not affect the outcomes of elections while also stating that there are credible and non-credible polls.

Fagbiyi said:

“We know those credible ones when we see them and when we see them, they spur us more to go to work and do the needful. So, we appreciate them when they come. That’s what polls help you to do, they do not tell you the outcome of the elections.”

Similarly, he also questioned the sampling of the online polls conducted stating that the sampled population is inadequate.

In the poll, which came four months after a similar one by the Foundation gave Obi the lead, the former Anambra State governor is ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Obi has 23 percent, Tinubu scored 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled two percent in the fresh poll released in December, according to the Anap Foundation President Atedo Peterside.

