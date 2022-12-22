Nigerians have been urged to know the kind of leaders they should vote in the next general elections

According to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Nigerians should vote for leaders they can trust

Meanwhile, the former Anambra state governor says he will invest in the Agric sector if he is elected president

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A strong messsage has been sent to electorates in Cross River state. The message was sent by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He cautioned the electorates not to vote for people they don’t trust. He disclosed this in Calabar during his presidential rally at the U.J Esuene Stadium, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

He said:

Peter Obi urges Nigerians to know the kind of leaders they will vote. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

“In addition, we will ensure law and order, rule of law, an end to Police brutality, ensure that our universities function as universities and also push the country from a consumption to a productive economy."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Going further, the former Anambra state governor also promised to expand the productivity of the agric sector of the Cross River economy particularly in investment in Cocoa, Daily Times added.

2023 election: "Online polls won't win you election", prominent PDP chieftain tells Peter Obi

In another report, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has been told not to be swayed by his frequent victories in online polls. Fabiyi Oladimeji a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this on Thursday, December 22.

Fabiyi's reaction comes hours after a poll commissioned by the Anap Foundation declared Peter Obi's favourite to win the forthcoming presidential polls ahead of his counterparts like Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the APC and PDP respectively.

He also stated that such polls do not affect the outcomes of elections while also stating that there are credible and non-credible polls.

2023 presidency: Prominent Nigerian pastor drops new prophecy

In another report, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the general overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said God revealed to him that Tinubu will only rule Nigeria for one term.

In a viral video, the religious leader said the ruling APC is maximizing all its resources to retain power including spiritual and financial resources.

According to the cleric, the PDP and Labour Party will lose the 2023 election if they don't act fast now.

Source: Legit.ng