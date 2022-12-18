The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign on Saturday, December 17, dismissed the move by the TInubu/ Shettima Campaign to compare the prosperous years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation said that such an attempt by the APC is a further confirmation that the ruling party's presidential campaign is plagued by a lying spirit.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation has called on the APC and Tinubu to stop lying to Nigerians. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu

Ologbondiyan it is clear to everyone that life in Nigeria was better under the PDP before Bola Tinubu and his APC beguiled Nigerians and brought in a deceptive, corrupt and incompetent administration that has wrecked our economy and foisted an era of pain, sorrow, anguish and mass killing on the nation and the people.

He said it is unfortunate that at a time when Nigerians expect Tinubu to be remorseful and ask for forgiveness, he is going around with another box of lies with which he intends to beguile Nigerians once again.

His words:

"If there is any political party in the world that should never seek for electoral votes because of its many failures, that party is the incompetent, deceptive and insensitive APC.

"Nigerians are already aware that the Tinubu campaign is trying to divert public attention from its inability to articulate or process issues of governance as well as Asiwaju Tinubu's incapacity to debate either in the media or public space.

"The continued resort of the TInubu/ Shettima Campaign to a diversionary tactic shows Tinubu's acceptance of the superiority of the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar."

Ologbondiyan also noted that it is imperative for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to know that Nigerians are still waiting for their response to the litany of allegations surrounding Asiwaju Tinubu's smelly past.

He added:

"The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign should help their principal to address the issues of alleged perjury, forgery, treasury-looting, 6identity theft as well as links with narcotics for which he forfeited a whopping $460,000 to the United States of America.

"After that, they should help Asiwaju Tinubu to draft a letter of apology to Nigerians for deceiving and making them suffer this much."

