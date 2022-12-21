Vice President Osinbajo paid a "friendly" visit to APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu at his Abuja residence on Wednesday, December 21

Tinubu said he, his running mate Kashim Shettima, and VP Osinbajo discussed some important national issues

Meanwhile, some APC officials who witnessed the meeting said it was just a friendly visit and had no political significance

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday evening, December 21, paid a visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.

Laolu Akande, the vice president's spokesman, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo paid a friendly visit to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his Abuja residence. Photo credit: @officialABAT

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now," Akande tweeted.

What we discussed, Tinubu reveals

Also taking to Twitter, Tinubu said he and his running mate, Senator Shettima, received the vice president at his Abuja residence.

The former governor of Lagos state said they discussed some important national issues.

"I, alongside my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, this evening received Vice President Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo at my Abuja residence. We shared time discussing some important national issues," he tweeted.

APC officials speak on Osinbajo's visit to Tinubu

Meanwhile, APC officials who witnessed the meeting said it Osinbajo's visit was not for any political purposes but a courtesy based on their longstanding relationship.

The APC sources said Osinbajo's relationship with Tinubu is still cordial, though the VP's "stand on the APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket has been clear and has pitched him against some party stalwarts".

They noted that the VP’s latest visit to Tinubu was in response to an earlier visit from Tinubu to the VP after the primaries, citing previous meetings between the two after the Presidential Primaries earlier in June.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu paid the VP a visit at his Aguda House residence in the Presidential Villa shortly after the APC Presidential primaries in June.

The duo met later at the Ministerial Retreat still in the Villa in October.

An APC source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said though Tinubu and Osinbajo contested against each other at the primaries, they are not enemies.

The APC chieftain noted that Osinbajo is an ‘omoluabi’ and has high regards for Tinubu who is also very close to the VP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the VP’s visit to BAT is merely in the spirit of the Christmas season. Besides, such a visit can be best termed as reciprocal after Tinubu paid the VP a similar visit in the past,” the source said.

Also commenting, a political analyst who did not want his name mentioned noted that it is only customary, in the spirit of Christmas, for leaders to exchange visits and nothing less.

Pundits believe the meeting shows a personal regard between both leaders and also shows no grudge between them.

