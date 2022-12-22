There are speculations that the meeting between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, December 21, was political

However, this notion has been debunked by some APC sources who were privy to the closed-door talk between the duo

The sources in the ruling party said Osinbajo only stopped by to see his old friend and the APC's presidential candidate

Sources from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have revealed why Vice Presidential Yemi Osinbajo paid a visit to the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Wednesday, December 21.

After the meeting between the APC's national leader and Osinbajo, there were suspicions and speculations that it was all politics, especially as the 2023 general elections are close.

APC sources have denied that the meeting between Osinbajo and Tinubu was political (Photo: @akandeoj)

Source: Facebook

However, some persons privy to the meeting said there was no political undertone or angle to the private talk.

Instead, the sources stated that the meeting was a friendly one that came about as a result of the age-long relationship between the former Lagos governor and the state's Attorney-General and commissioner for justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, one of the sources said:

“The fact that both leaders contested against each other at the primaries does not make them enemies because I know the vice-president is an ‘Owolabi’.↳

”He has high regard for BAT, who I also know to be very close to the vice president, and this he has demonstrated at different times.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu was merely in the spirit of the Christmas season.

“Besides, such a visit can be best termed as reciprocal after Tinubu paid the vice president a similar visit in the past."

A political analyst who did not want his name mentioned noted that it is only customary, in the spirit of Christmas, for leaders to exchange visits and nothing less.

2023 elections: Details emerge as VP Osinbajo visits Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday evening, December 21, paid a visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.

Laolu Akande, the vice president's spokesman, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday.

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now," Akande tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng