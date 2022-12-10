Former education minister Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili said she has rated the top three contenders in the 2023 presidential election

Ezekwesili said after the ratings, there is no way she will leave Peter Obi of the Labour Party and go for APC's Tinubu or PDP's Atiku

The former World Bank Vice President for Africa Region also highlighted some political trends which, according to her, are in favour of Obi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, former education minister Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, says there is no way she will leave the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and vote for the other top two candidates.

According to the former minister, the top three candidates in the 2023 race can easily be rated with publicly available information.

Former Minister Oby Ezekwesili says women, youths lean toward voting for Peter Obi in 2023. Photo credits: @obyezeks, @PeterObi, @atiku, @officialABAT

She said her ratings of the top three contenders show the former governor of Anambra state is ahead of other contenders.

The former minister said on Channels TV:

“To the specific issue of a presidential candidacy, what I said and which I repeat everywhere that I am asked is that I look at the other two candidates and I rate them immediately on the basis of what we know, and for the three candidates there is publicly available information with which to do the rating.

“So after I have done my rating, there is absolutely no way I would leave a Peter Obi and vote for any of the other two candidates."

The two other top contenders in the race are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023 presidency: Oby Ezekwesili predicts what may happen

Speaking further, Ezekwesili said an analytical perspective of what is likely to happen in 2023 suggests that a strong appetite for change is coming from the youthful segment of the population which makes up 60 per cent of the voting population.

The former World Bank Vice President for Africa Region noted that many of the youths are leaning towards Obi’s presidency.

She also said that women which make up about 51 per cent of the voting population are more inclined towards the presidency of Peter Obi.

Though the Labour Party is not as strong as the APC and the PDP, Oby said the former Anambra governor’s prospect cannot be dismissed.

