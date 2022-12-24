Since emerging as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been soliciting Nigerians’ votes, moving from one town hall meeting to another to discuss his plans with key stakeholders and community leaders.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu seeks to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Legit.ng spoke exclusively with Jamiu Julius Adebayo, a strong supporter of Tinubu, asking him the top five things he would advise the APC flag bearer to prioritise if he won in 2023.

Responding, Adebayo who said he has been an ardent supporter of Tinubu since his time as an AD governor in Lagos expressed optimism that Tinubu will win in 2023.

He then proceeded to itemise the five things he would want the APC flag bearer to prioritise if he is elected next year.

1. Solid minerals explorations and steel policies

Adebayo wants Tinubu to give special attention to “the solid minerals explorations and steel policies which would ensure breathing of life to the Ajaokuta steel company.”

“The steel industry is mitochondrial of any industrialised nation in the world. If Nigeria is to join the ranks of top industrialised world economies, we must get our steel companies up and running and fully efficient,” he told Legit.ng.

2. Technology development

Adebayo also added technological development, especially among the youths, as another thing Tinubu should prioritise.

“Asiwaju will ensure the development of technology hubs nationwide which would enable Nigeria to harness its youth's potential and turn it into a great weapon of prosperity,” he said.

3. Development of Bayelsa, Delta and other southern states

The APC supporter also wants Tinubu to replicate what he did in Lagos regarding the bar beach in states like Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

“I will like to see the man, Asiwaju (who transmogrified a disaster of the bar beach into great assets of prosperity in the Eko Atlantic City), do the same for Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and other states down south,” Adebayo said.

4. Development of the southeast region

Stating that developing the economy is Tinubu’s core competence, Adebayo said he would like the APC standard bearer to develop the southeast if elected in 2023.

In the last couple of years, the southeast inhabited by the enterprising Igbo people has become a hotbed of violence which is perpetrated by “unknown gunmen” who claimed to be fighting for the region’s secession.

This has brought the region’s economy to its knees.

“Since retooling of the economy is Asiwaju's core competence, I'll enjoin Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju in order to see the South East becoming the Taiwan of Africa,” Adebayo said.

5. Consumer credit scheme

Adebayo spoke about Tinubu’s plan to introduce a consumer credit scheme, noting it’s another policy he would want the former Lagos governor to prioritise if he wins in 2023.

He said:

“It will interest every Nigerian to know that Asiwaju plans to introduce a consumer credit scheme that will ease off the pressure of buying properties and items at exorbitant rates. This scheme seeks to disincentivise corruption in public corporations and institutions.”

Tinubu backs subsidy removal, reveals plan for security upgrade if elected

In another report, Tinubu said fuel subsidy must end.

Jagaban, as he is fondly called, made this call on Thursday, December 22, at the business luncheon with business owners titled “Business Forward” in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

“How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger, of Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove subsidy," Tinubu said in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

