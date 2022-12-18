Claims made by Tinubu and the APC that Tinubu single-handedly raised Lagos IGR have been debunked by a PDP chieftain

According to the opposition party chieftain, Kunle Oshobi, Atiku, PDP presidential candidate should be the one to be commended

He stated that at the time Tinubu was governor, Atiku was the chairman of the National Economic Council as the vice president

Lagos - Kunle Oshobi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, has declared that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and not Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is responsible for the increase in the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Oshobi claimed in an article he authored and seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, December 18.

Tinubu is commonly referred to as the father of modern Lagos by his associates. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

According to him, the claims by Tinubu and his associates that the IGR of the state increased from N600 million monthly in 1999 when he became governor to N6 billion monthly by the end of his tenure in 2007 is false.

He said:

“While it's true that the IGR did increase, the IGR in 1999 was actually N1 billion a month, contrary to the claims of Chief Tinubu and the increase in IGR had little to do with his efforts.

“Rather Lagos state being the commercial nerve center of the country was benefiting from the rapid economic growth being enjoyed under the Obasanjo/Atiku led PDP administration of the time in which Atiku was firmly in charge of the economy.

“The point to note is that over 70% of IGR in Lagos is from the proceeds of income tax of workers resident in the state and it was the increased employment rate based on the economic policies of the Obasanjo/Atiku administration that was directly responsible for the increase in IGR.

“With the return to democracy in 1999 and the economy with a GDP growth rate of just 0.58% was left in ruins after several years of military mis-rule.”

Oshobi noted that fixing the economy was a priority of the Obasanjo administration, arguing that Atiku was in charge when the administration embarked on an elaborate reform programmes that brought about economic prosperity.

He said with the phenomenal economic growth enjoyed under that dispensation came millions of jobs that were created across the country and Lagos being the commercial capital of the country became the chief beneficiary of the jobs created.

He added:

“It is, therefore, laughable today that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who enjoys claiming credit for the increasing the IGR of Lagos and uses the claim as a means of propaganda to promote himself for the presidential race is using the achievements of his main rival in the race to campaign.

“It was the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar led economic team that was responsible for implementing the economic policies that stimulated the economic growth which resulted in the rapid increase in Lagos state IGR.

“Tinubu should be grateful to the Obasanjo/Atiku administration for the impact that their economic policies had on the IGR of Lagos state and learn from them about how to grow the economy.

“A policy of recruiting 50 million youths into the army and feeding them with agbado and cassava is certainly not how to grow the economy.”

